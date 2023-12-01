The Boston Celtics (14-4) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (12-6) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum of the Celtics is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, NBCS-PH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Celtics topped the Bulls on Tuesday, 124-97. Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 30 points (and chipped in six assists and eight boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaylen Brown 30 8 6 0 1 3 Jayson Tatum 21 7 4 0 0 2 Al Horford 16 9 6 2 3 4

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum puts up 27.7 points, 8.8 boards and 4.1 assists per game, making 49.4% of shots from the floor and 36.1% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in NBA).

Brown puts up 21.9 points, 5.0 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Jrue Holiday posts 12.4 points, 7.4 boards and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 37.0% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White is posting 13.9 points, 5.1 assists and 3.7 boards per game.

Al Horford puts up 6.9 points, 6.6 boards and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.0 block.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 27.7 8.0 4.5 0.9 0.5 3.0 Jaylen Brown 19.4 4.3 3.7 0.9 0.6 1.9 Kristaps Porzingis 12.9 5.1 1.5 0.6 1.3 1.0 Derrick White 11.5 3.2 5.0 0.9 0.5 1.6 Al Horford 7.5 6.3 2.9 0.3 1.1 1.6

