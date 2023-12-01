Ivy League squads are on Friday's college basketball schedule for one game, the UMass Minutewomen squaring off against the Yale Bulldogs.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ivy League Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV UMass Minutewomen at Yale Bulldogs 7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 1 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Ivy League games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!