Merrimack vs. UC Riverside Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 1
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game between the UC Riverside Highlanders (2-3) and the Merrimack Warriors (2-5) at Hammel Court has a projected final score of 62-58 based on our computer prediction, with UC Riverside coming out on top. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM on December 1.
The Warriors took care of business in their last outing 67-64 against Siena on Tuesday.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Merrimack vs. UC Riverside Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Merrimack vs. UC Riverside Score Prediction
- Prediction: UC Riverside 62, Merrimack 58
Other NEC Predictions
- Cent. Conn. St. vs Illinois
- Saint Peter's vs LIU
- Holy Cross vs Stonehill
- Navy vs Wagner
- Fairfield vs Sacred Heart
Merrimack Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Warriors defeated the Siena Saints 67-64 on November 28.
- Merrimack has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (three).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Merrimack Leaders
- Amaya Staton: 9.1 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 36.9 FG%
- Paloma Garcia: 10.2 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.0 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
- Jayme Decesare: 9.3 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)
- Rose Caso: 4.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 24.3 FG%
- Thalia Shepard: 5.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
Merrimack Performance Insights
- The Warriors have a -87 scoring differential, falling short by 12.5 points per game. They're putting up 51.4 points per game to rank 344th in college basketball and are allowing 63.9 per outing to rank 178th in college basketball.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.