Friday's game between the UC Riverside Highlanders (2-3) and the Merrimack Warriors (2-5) at Hammel Court has a projected final score of 62-58 based on our computer prediction, with UC Riverside coming out on top. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM on December 1.

The Warriors took care of business in their last outing 67-64 against Siena on Tuesday.

Merrimack vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Merrimack vs. UC Riverside Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Riverside 62, Merrimack 58

Merrimack Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Warriors defeated the Siena Saints 67-64 on November 28.

Merrimack has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (three).

Merrimack Leaders

Amaya Staton: 9.1 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 36.9 FG%

9.1 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 36.9 FG% Paloma Garcia: 10.2 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.0 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

10.2 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.0 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Jayme Decesare: 9.3 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

9.3 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Rose Caso: 4.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 24.3 FG%

4.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 24.3 FG% Thalia Shepard: 5.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Merrimack Performance Insights

The Warriors have a -87 scoring differential, falling short by 12.5 points per game. They're putting up 51.4 points per game to rank 344th in college basketball and are allowing 63.9 per outing to rank 178th in college basketball.

