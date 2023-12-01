The UC Riverside Highlanders (2-3) will hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Merrimack Warriors (2-5) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Hammel Court, airing at 11:00 AM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Merrimack Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Merrimack vs. UC Riverside Scoring Comparison

The Highlanders score an average of 56.6 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 63.9 the Warriors give up.

The 51.4 points per game the Warriors average are 14.4 fewer points than the Highlanders give up (65.8).

UC Riverside has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 51.4 points.

The Warriors are making 33.4% of their shots from the field, 11.2% lower than the Highlanders allow to opponents (44.6%).

The Highlanders make 35.4% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Warriors' defensive field-goal percentage.

Merrimack Leaders

Amaya Staton: 9.1 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 36.9 FG%

9.1 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 36.9 FG% Paloma Garcia: 10.2 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.0 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

10.2 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.0 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Jayme Decesare: 9.3 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

9.3 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Rose Caso: 4.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 24.3 FG%

4.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 24.3 FG% Thalia Shepard: 5.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Merrimack Schedule