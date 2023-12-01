Payton Pritchard plus his Boston Celtics teammates match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Pritchard, in his last game (November 28 win against the Bulls), produced 11 points.

In this article, we break down Pritchard's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Payton Pritchard Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.3 7.9 Rebounds -- 3.2 3.3 Assists -- 2.8 2.2 PRA -- 12.3 13.4 PR -- 9.5 11.2



Payton Pritchard Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Pritchard has made 2.3 shots per game, which accounts for 5.6% of his team's total makes.

The Celtics rank 21st in possessions per game with 101.6. His opponents, the 76ers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th with 102.3 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.4 points per game, the 76ers are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the 76ers are ranked fourth in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

The 76ers are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 27 assists per game.

Payton Pritchard vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2023 23 5 2 3 1 0 0 11/8/2023 16 0 2 4 0 0 0

