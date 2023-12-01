How to Watch the UMass vs. Yale Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The UMass Minutewomen (1-7) hope to break a five-game road losing streak at the Yale Bulldogs (1-6) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
UMass Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UMass vs. Yale Scoring Comparison
- The Minutewomen put up an average of 57.5 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 68.7 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- The Bulldogs record 15.4 fewer points per game (60.9) than the Minutewomen allow (76.3).
- This season the Bulldogs are shooting 35.6% from the field, 10.7% lower than the Minutewomen give up.
- The Minutewomen shoot 36.5% from the field, just 6.9 lower than the Bulldogs allow.
UMass Leaders
- Stefanie Kulesza: 13.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 44.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Bre Bellamy: 8.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Kristin Williams: 10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 28.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)
- Tori Hyduke: 5.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 19.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)
- Jermany Mapp: 6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
UMass Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Green Bay
|L 85-52
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/24/2023
|Washington State
|L 90-48
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/25/2023
|Maryland
|L 92-63
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|12/1/2023
|@ Yale
|-
|John J. Lee Amphitheater
|12/6/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/10/2023
|UMass Lowell
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
