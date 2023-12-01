The UMass Minutewomen (1-7) hope to break a five-game road losing streak at the Yale Bulldogs (1-6) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

UMass Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Connecticut

John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Connecticut TV: ESPN+

UMass vs. Yale Scoring Comparison

The Minutewomen put up an average of 57.5 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 68.7 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

The Bulldogs record 15.4 fewer points per game (60.9) than the Minutewomen allow (76.3).

This season the Bulldogs are shooting 35.6% from the field, 10.7% lower than the Minutewomen give up.

The Minutewomen shoot 36.5% from the field, just 6.9 lower than the Bulldogs allow.

UMass Leaders

Stefanie Kulesza: 13.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 44.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

13.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 44.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Bre Bellamy: 8.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

8.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Kristin Williams: 10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 28.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)

10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 28.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57) Tori Hyduke: 5.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 19.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

5.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 19.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20) Jermany Mapp: 6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

