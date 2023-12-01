The UMass Minutewomen (1-7) hope to break a five-game road losing streak at the Yale Bulldogs (1-6) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

UMass Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Connecticut
  • TV: ESPN+
UMass vs. Yale Scoring Comparison

  • The Minutewomen put up an average of 57.5 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 68.7 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs record 15.4 fewer points per game (60.9) than the Minutewomen allow (76.3).
  • This season the Bulldogs are shooting 35.6% from the field, 10.7% lower than the Minutewomen give up.
  • The Minutewomen shoot 36.5% from the field, just 6.9 lower than the Bulldogs allow.

UMass Leaders

  • Stefanie Kulesza: 13.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 44.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
  • Bre Bellamy: 8.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
  • Kristin Williams: 10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 28.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)
  • Tori Hyduke: 5.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 19.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)
  • Jermany Mapp: 6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

UMass Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Green Bay L 85-52 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/24/2023 Washington State L 90-48 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/25/2023 Maryland L 92-63 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
12/1/2023 @ Yale - John J. Lee Amphitheater
12/6/2023 @ Boston College - Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/10/2023 UMass Lowell - William D. Mullins Center

