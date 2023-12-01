Friday's game between the Yale Bulldogs (1-6) and the UMass Minutewomen (1-7) at John J. Lee Amphitheater has a projected final score of 68-64 based on our computer prediction, with Yale securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on December 1.

The Minutewomen's last outing on Saturday ended in a 92-63 loss to Maryland.

UMass vs. Yale Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Connecticut

UMass vs. Yale Score Prediction

Prediction: Yale 68, UMass 64

Other A-10 Predictions

UMass Schedule Analysis

The Minutewomen beat the No. 345-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Saint Peter's Peacocks, 56-44, on November 6, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The Minutewomen have three losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

UMass Leaders

Stefanie Kulesza: 13.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 44.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

13.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 44.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Bre Bellamy: 8.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

8.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Kristin Williams: 10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 28.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)

10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 28.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57) Tori Hyduke: 5.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 19.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

5.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 19.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20) Jermany Mapp: 6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

UMass Performance Insights

The Minutewomen have a -150 scoring differential, falling short by 18.8 points per game. They're putting up 57.5 points per game, 299th in college basketball, and are giving up 76.3 per contest to rank 334th in college basketball.

