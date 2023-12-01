Worcester County, Massachusetts has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hopedale JrSr High School at Oxford High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 1

3:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Oxford, MA

Oxford, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

David Prouty High School at Tantasqua Regional High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 1

5:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Fiskdale, MA

Fiskdale, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Uxbridge High School at Grafton High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Grafton, MA

Grafton, MA Conference: South Worcester County - A

South Worcester County - A How to Stream: Watch Here

Narragansett Regional High School at West Springfield High School