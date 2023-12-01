Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Worcester County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:38 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Worcester County, Massachusetts has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hopedale JrSr High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Oxford, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
David Prouty High School at Tantasqua Regional High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fiskdale, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Uxbridge High School at Grafton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Grafton, MA
- Conference: South Worcester County - A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Narragansett Regional High School at West Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: West Springfield, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.