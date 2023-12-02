The Boise State Broncos are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), in this season's MWC Championship Game, where they will face the UNLV Rebels. The game starts at 3:00 PM ET on December 2, 2023, airing on FOX from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. UNLV matchup.

Boise State vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Boise State vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline UNLV Moneyline BetMGM Boise State (-2.5) 58.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Boise State (-2.5) 58.5 -128 +106 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Boise State vs. UNLV Betting Trends

Boise State has put together a 5-5-1 record against the spread this season.

The Broncos have been favored by 2.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in four of those games.

UNLV has put together a 9-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Rebels have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in four of those games.

Boise State & UNLV 2023 Futures Odds

Boise State To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

