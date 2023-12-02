The Boston College Eagles (5-2, 0-0 ACC) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the NC State Wolfpack (4-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Boston College vs. NC State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Boston College Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Wolfpack allow to opponents.

Boston College has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

The Eagles are the 192nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolfpack rank 144th.

The Eagles score 5.1 more points per game (75.3) than the Wolfpack allow (70.2).

Boston College is 4-1 when scoring more than 70.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boston College Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Boston College posted 2.1 fewer points per game (66.4) than in road games (68.5).

Defensively the Eagles played better at home last year, giving up 67.4 points per game, compared to 76.5 away from home.

When playing at home, Boston College drained 1.1 fewer treys per game (5.4) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (27.7%) compared to away from home (39.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston College Upcoming Schedule