How to Watch Boston College vs. NC State on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Boston College Eagles (5-2, 0-0 ACC) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the NC State Wolfpack (4-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Boston College vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Syracuse vs Virginia (12:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Notre Dame vs Miami (FL) (12:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Florida State vs North Carolina (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Duke vs Georgia Tech (2:15 PM ET | December 2)
Boston College Stats Insights
- The Eagles are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Wolfpack allow to opponents.
- Boston College has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 192nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolfpack rank 144th.
- The Eagles score 5.1 more points per game (75.3) than the Wolfpack allow (70.2).
- Boston College is 4-1 when scoring more than 70.2 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Boston College Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Boston College posted 2.1 fewer points per game (66.4) than in road games (68.5).
- Defensively the Eagles played better at home last year, giving up 67.4 points per game, compared to 76.5 away from home.
- When playing at home, Boston College drained 1.1 fewer treys per game (5.4) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (27.7%) compared to away from home (39.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boston College Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Colorado State
|L 86-74
|T-Mobile Center
|11/23/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|L 71-68
|T-Mobile Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|W 80-62
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|NC State
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/5/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/8/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.