The Boston College Eagles (5-2, 0-0 ACC) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the NC State Wolfpack (4-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Boston College vs. NC State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Boston College Stats Insights

  • The Eagles are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Wolfpack allow to opponents.
  • Boston College has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 192nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolfpack rank 144th.
  • The Eagles score 5.1 more points per game (75.3) than the Wolfpack allow (70.2).
  • Boston College is 4-1 when scoring more than 70.2 points.

Boston College Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Boston College posted 2.1 fewer points per game (66.4) than in road games (68.5).
  • Defensively the Eagles played better at home last year, giving up 67.4 points per game, compared to 76.5 away from home.
  • When playing at home, Boston College drained 1.1 fewer treys per game (5.4) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (27.7%) compared to away from home (39.1%).

Boston College Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Colorado State L 86-74 T-Mobile Center
11/23/2023 Loyola Chicago L 71-68 T-Mobile Center
11/29/2023 @ Vanderbilt W 80-62 Memorial Gymnasium
12/2/2023 NC State - Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/5/2023 Cent. Conn. St. - Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/8/2023 Holy Cross - Silvio O. Conte Forum

