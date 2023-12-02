The Boston College Eagles (5-2, 0-0 ACC) will host the NC State Wolfpack (4-2, 0-0 ACC) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Boston College vs. NC State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Boston College vs. NC State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Boston College vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boston College Moneyline NC State Moneyline BetMGM Boston College (-2.5) 150.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Boston College (-2.5) 151.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Boston College vs. NC State Betting Trends

Boston College has covered four times in six matchups with a spread this season.

Eagles games have gone over the point total three out of six times this season.

NC State has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

In the Wolfpack's six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Boston College Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Boston College is 80th in the country. It is way below that, 91st, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +50000, Boston College has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

