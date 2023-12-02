Boston College vs. NC State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Boston College Eagles (5-2, 0-0 ACC) will host the NC State Wolfpack (4-2, 0-0 ACC) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Boston College vs. NC State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Boston College vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Boston College vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boston College Moneyline
|NC State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boston College (-2.5)
|150.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Boston College (-2.5)
|151.5
|-137
|+114
Boston College vs. NC State Betting Trends
- Boston College has covered four times in six matchups with a spread this season.
- Eagles games have gone over the point total three out of six times this season.
- NC State has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
- In the Wolfpack's six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
Boston College Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Boston College is 80th in the country. It is way below that, 91st, according to computer rankings.
- With odds of +50000, Boston College has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
