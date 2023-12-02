Saturday's contest features the Boston College Eagles (5-2, 0-0 ACC) and the NC State Wolfpack (4-2, 0-0 ACC) matching up at Silvio O. Conte Forum (on December 2) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-70 victory for Boston College.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Boston College vs. NC State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Boston College vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 76, NC State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Boston College vs. NC State

Computer Predicted Spread: Boston College (-6.3)

Boston College (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.1

Boston College has gone 4-2-0 against the spread, while NC State's ATS record this season is 2-4-0. Both the Eagles and the Wolfpack are 3-3-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Boston College Performance Insights

The Eagles' +42 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by six points per game) is a result of scoring 75.3 points per game (186th in college basketball) while allowing 69.3 per contest (148th in college basketball).

Boston College wins the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. It collects 33 rebounds per game, which ranks 190th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.4 per contest.

Boston College hits 6.9 three-pointers per game (233rd in college basketball) at a 33.6% rate (161st in college basketball), compared to the 8.7 per contest its opponents make while shooting 37.4% from deep.

The Eagles put up 97.4 points per 100 possessions (127th in college basketball), while giving up 89.7 points per 100 possessions (190th in college basketball).

Boston College has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (75th in college basketball play), 1.7 fewer than the 12 it forces on average (195th in college basketball).

