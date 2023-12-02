Boston College vs. NC State December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's ACC schedule includes the Boston College Eagles (3-0, 0-0 ACC) facing the NC State Wolfpack (3-0, 0-0 ACC) at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Boston College vs. NC State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Boston College Top Players (2022-23)
- Makai Ashton-Langford: 12.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jaeden Zackery: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- T.J. Bickerstaff: 5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Quinten Post: 15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Devin: 6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
NC State Top Players (2022-23)
- Terquavion Smith: 17.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jarkel Joiner: 17.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- D.J. Burns: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Casey Morsell: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jack Clark: 9.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Boston College vs. NC State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Boston College Rank
|Boston College AVG
|NC State AVG
|NC State Rank
|312th
|66.6
|Points Scored
|77.7
|41st
|179th
|70.2
|Points Allowed
|70.8
|202nd
|241st
|30.8
|Rebounds
|34.0
|54th
|195th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|329th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|12.7
|204th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|9.1
|8th
