Saturday's ACC schedule includes the Boston College Eagles (3-0, 0-0 ACC) facing the NC State Wolfpack (3-0, 0-0 ACC) at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Boston College vs. NC State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Boston College Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston College Top Players (2022-23)

Makai Ashton-Langford: 12.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jaeden Zackery: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK T.J. Bickerstaff: 5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Quinten Post: 15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Devin: 6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NC State Top Players (2022-23)

Terquavion Smith: 17.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Jarkel Joiner: 17.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK D.J. Burns: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Casey Morsell: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Jack Clark: 9.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston College vs. NC State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Boston College Rank Boston College AVG NC State AVG NC State Rank 312th 66.6 Points Scored 77.7 41st 179th 70.2 Points Allowed 70.8 202nd 241st 30.8 Rebounds 34.0 54th 195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 329th 5.7 3pt Made 8.3 74th 221st 12.5 Assists 12.7 204th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 9.1 8th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.