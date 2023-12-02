The Boston College Eagles (5-2, 0-0 ACC) are only 1.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game home win streak when they square off against the NC State Wolfpack (4-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 150.5 points.

Boston College vs. NC State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Boston College -1.5 150.5

Boston College Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Boston College and its opponents have combined to score more than 150.5 points.

Boston College has an average total of 144.6 in its contests this year, 5.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Eagles are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Boston College has been favored in four games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Eagles are undefeated in four games this season when favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from Boston College, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Boston College vs. NC State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Boston College 2 33.3% 75.3 152.8 69.3 139.5 139.8 NC State 2 33.3% 77.5 152.8 70.2 139.5 146.0

Additional Boston College Insights & Trends

Boston College put together a 12-9-0 ATS record in conference games last year.

The Eagles record 75.3 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 70.2 the Wolfpack allow.

When Boston College scores more than 70.2 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Boston College vs. NC State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Boston College 4-2-0 3-1 3-3-0 NC State 2-4-0 0-2 3-3-0

Boston College vs. NC State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Boston College NC State 9-7 Home Record 15-2 4-7 Away Record 4-6 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.