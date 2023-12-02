The Boston University Terriers (2-5) hope to break a five-game road losing streak at the Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Boston University vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut

William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut TV: NEC Front Row

Boston University Stats Insights

The Terriers have shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points less than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Pioneers have averaged.

Boston University is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Terriers are the 231st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pioneers sit at 93rd.

The Terriers score an average of 65.4 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 72.6 the Pioneers allow to opponents.

Boston University is 2-0 when it scores more than 72.6 points.

Boston University Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Boston University put up more points at home (71.2 per game) than away (64.7) last season.

The Terriers allowed fewer points at home (64.3 per game) than on the road (68.9) last season.

Boston University made more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (31.5%).

Boston University Upcoming Schedule