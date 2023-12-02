The Boston University Terriers (2-5) hope to break a five-game road losing streak at the Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Boston University vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut
  • TV: NEC Front Row

Boston University Stats Insights

  • The Terriers have shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points less than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Pioneers have averaged.
  • Boston University is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Terriers are the 231st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pioneers sit at 93rd.
  • The Terriers score an average of 65.4 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 72.6 the Pioneers allow to opponents.
  • Boston University is 2-0 when it scores more than 72.6 points.

Boston University Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Boston University put up more points at home (71.2 per game) than away (64.7) last season.
  • The Terriers allowed fewer points at home (64.3 per game) than on the road (68.9) last season.
  • Boston University made more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (31.5%).

Boston University Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 @ Davidson L 69-45 John M. Belk Arena
11/26/2023 NVU-Johnson W 90-49 Case Gym
11/29/2023 @ Albany (NY) L 86-72 SEFCU Arena
12/2/2023 @ Sacred Heart - William H. Pitt Center
12/6/2023 Maine - Case Gym
12/10/2023 @ Wagner - Spiro Sports Center

