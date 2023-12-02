How to Watch Boston University vs. Sacred Heart on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Boston University Terriers (2-5) hope to break a five-game road losing streak at the Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Boston University vs. Sacred Heart Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut
- TV: NEC Front Row
How to Watch Other Patriot League Games
Boston University Stats Insights
- The Terriers have shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points less than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Pioneers have averaged.
- Boston University is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The Terriers are the 231st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pioneers sit at 93rd.
- The Terriers score an average of 65.4 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 72.6 the Pioneers allow to opponents.
- Boston University is 2-0 when it scores more than 72.6 points.
Boston University Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Boston University put up more points at home (71.2 per game) than away (64.7) last season.
- The Terriers allowed fewer points at home (64.3 per game) than on the road (68.9) last season.
- Boston University made more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (31.5%).
Boston University Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Davidson
|L 69-45
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/26/2023
|NVU-Johnson
|W 90-49
|Case Gym
|11/29/2023
|@ Albany (NY)
|L 86-72
|SEFCU Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Sacred Heart
|-
|William H. Pitt Center
|12/6/2023
|Maine
|-
|Case Gym
|12/10/2023
|@ Wagner
|-
|Spiro Sports Center
