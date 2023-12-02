The Boston University Terriers (2-5) will visit the Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-4) after dropping five consecutive road games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Sacred Heart vs. Boston University matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Boston University vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut

William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: NEC Front Row

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boston University vs. Sacred Heart Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sacred Heart Moneyline Boston University Moneyline BetMGM Sacred Heart (-7.5) 144.5 -375 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Sacred Heart (-7.5) 144.5 -355 +270 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston University vs. Sacred Heart Betting Trends

Boston University has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Terriers have covered the spread once this season (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Sacred Heart is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

The Pioneers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of six times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.