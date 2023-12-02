Saturday's game features the Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-4) and the Boston University Terriers (2-5) clashing at William H. Pitt Center (on December 2) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-67 win for Sacred Heart.

The matchup has no set line.

Boston University vs. Sacred Heart Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: Fairfield, Connecticut

Fairfield, Connecticut Venue: William H. Pitt Center

Boston University vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction

Prediction: Sacred Heart 76, Boston University 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Boston University vs. Sacred Heart

Computer Predicted Spread: Sacred Heart (-8.3)

Sacred Heart (-8.3) Computer Predicted Total: 143.2

Sacred Heart is 4-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Boston University's 1-4-0 ATS record. The Pioneers have hit the over in five games, while Terriers games have gone over two times.

Boston University Performance Insights

The Terriers' -25 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.4 points per game (326th in college basketball) while allowing 69.0 per contest (142nd in college basketball).

Boston University records 32.1 rebounds per game (230th in college basketball) while conceding 33.7 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.6 boards per game.

Boston University makes 8.1 three-pointers per game (119th in college basketball) at a 33.7% rate (160th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make, shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc.

Boston University and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Terriers commit 11.0 per game (116th in college basketball) and force 11.9 (207th in college basketball).

