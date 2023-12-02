The Boston University Terriers (1-3) play the Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at William H. Pitt Center. This clash will start at 2:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

Boston University vs. Sacred Heart Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: NEC Front Row

Boston University Top Players (2022-23)

Walter Whyte: 14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jonas Harper: 10.5 PTS, 2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Fletcher Tynen: 7.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Ethan Brittain-Watts: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Nevin Zink: 5.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sacred Heart Players to Watch

Nico Galette: 12.2 PTS, 7 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.2 PTS, 7 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Tanner Thomas: 14.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Alex Sobel: 9 PTS, 8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK

9 PTS, 8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK Joey Reilly: 10 PTS, 0.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK

10 PTS, 0.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK Kyle McGee: 7.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Boston University vs. Sacred Heart Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Sacred Heart Rank Sacred Heart AVG Boston University AVG Boston University Rank 198th 70.7 Points Scored 67.1 298th 214th 71.2 Points Allowed 67.2 88th 171st 31.9 Rebounds 32.4 134th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th 229th 6.9 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 143rd 13.5 Assists 10.5 343rd 249th 12.5 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

