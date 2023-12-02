Boston University vs. Sacred Heart December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Boston University Terriers (1-3) play the Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at William H. Pitt Center. This clash will start at 2:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Boston University vs. Sacred Heart Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Boston University Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boston University Top Players (2022-23)
- Walter Whyte: 14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jonas Harper: 10.5 PTS, 2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Fletcher Tynen: 7.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ethan Brittain-Watts: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Nevin Zink: 5.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sacred Heart Players to Watch
- Nico Galette: 12.2 PTS, 7 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tanner Thomas: 14.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alex Sobel: 9 PTS, 8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Joey Reilly: 10 PTS, 0.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Kyle McGee: 7.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Boston University vs. Sacred Heart Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Sacred Heart Rank
|Sacred Heart AVG
|Boston University AVG
|Boston University Rank
|198th
|70.7
|Points Scored
|67.1
|298th
|214th
|71.2
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|88th
|171st
|31.9
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|155th
|229th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|143rd
|13.5
|Assists
|10.5
|343rd
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.