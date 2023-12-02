The Boston University Terriers (2-5) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5.

Boston University vs. Sacred Heart Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: Fairfield, Connecticut

Fairfield, Connecticut Venue: William H. Pitt Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Sacred Heart -7.5 144.5

Terriers Betting Records & Stats

Boston University and its opponents have combined to score more than 144.5 points twice this season.

Boston University's games this season have had an average of 134.4 points, 10.1 fewer points than this game's total.

Boston University has covered the spread once in five opportunities this year.

Boston University has been victorious in one of the five contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Terriers have been at least a +280 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Boston University has a 26.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston University vs. Sacred Heart Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Sacred Heart 5 83.3% 79.3 144.7 72.6 141.6 151 Boston University 2 40% 65.4 144.7 69 141.6 138.7

Additional Boston University Insights & Trends

The Terriers average 7.2 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Pioneers allow their opponents to score (72.6).

Boston University vs. Sacred Heart Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Sacred Heart 4-2-0 0-0 5-1-0 Boston University 1-4-0 1-4 2-3-0

Boston University vs. Sacred Heart Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Sacred Heart Boston University 9-6 Home Record 9-4 7-11 Away Record 6-11 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 9-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

