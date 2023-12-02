Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins will face the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Scotiabank Arena. Looking to wager on Marchand's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Brad Marchand vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

NESN and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Marchand Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Marchand has averaged 19:18 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

In six of 22 games this season, Marchand has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Marchand has a point in 14 of 22 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Marchand has had an assist in a game 10 times this season over 22 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Marchand has an implied probability of 69.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 54.5% chance of Marchand having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchand Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 69 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 22 Games 5 19 Points 3 7 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

