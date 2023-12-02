Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference will battle when the fourth-place Toronto Maple Leafs (12-6-3) host the second-place Boston Bruins (15-4-3) on Saturday, December 2 at Scotiabank Arena.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Check out the Maple Leafs-Bruins game on NESN and NHL Network.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

NESN and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/2/2023 Bruins Maple Leafs 3-2 (F/SO) BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins' total of 55 goals conceded (2.5 per game) is third in the NHL.

With 73 goals (3.3 per game), the Bruins have the NHL's ninth-best offense.

In their past 10 games, the Bruins have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 22 13 20 33 25 11 0% Brad Marchand 22 7 12 19 21 10 25% Pavel Zacha 22 8 10 18 9 10 50.8% Charlie Coyle 22 9 9 18 10 11 52.9% Charlie McAvoy 18 3 14 17 16 2 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs rank 17th in goals against, conceding 69 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL action.

The Maple Leafs' 69 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 16th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Maple Leafs have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 34 goals during that time.

Maple Leafs Key Players