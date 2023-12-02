Bruins vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Maple Leafs (fourth in the conference at 12-6-3) and the Boston Bruins (second at 15-4-3), square off on Saturday, December 2 at 7:00 PM ET on NESN and NHL Network.
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Maple Leafs (-110)
|Bruins (-110)
|6
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins won the only game they played as the underdog this season.
- Boston has been at least a -110 moneyline underdog four times this season and won each of those games.
- The implied probability of a win by the Bruins, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.
- Boston has played 10 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.
Bruins vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|69 (16th)
|Goals
|73 (9th)
|69 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|55 (3rd)
|16 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|16 (12th)
|15 (16th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (4th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, Boston went 4-5-0 against the spread and 5-3-2 straight up.
- In its past 10 games, Boston has gone over the total seven times.
- The Bruins and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.0 goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.
- Over the past 10 matchups, Bruins' games have had an average of 9.0 goals, 0.9 more than their season-long average.
- The Bruins' 73 total goals (3.3 per game) are the ninth-most in the league.
- The Bruins are one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, conceding 55 goals (2.5 per game) to rank third.
- They have a +18 goal differential, which is fourth-best in the league.
