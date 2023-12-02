When the Boston Bruins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will David Pastrnak find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pastrnak stats and insights

Pastrnak has scored in 11 of 22 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has taken three shots in one game against the Maple Leafs this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Pastrnak has accumulated four goals and 11 assists.

He has a 12.7% shooting percentage, attempting 4.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 69 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pastrnak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 19:05 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:27 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 21:12 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:24 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:13 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 20:31 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 3 0 3 13:13 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 3 1 2 17:35 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 22:06 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 20:07 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

NESN and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.