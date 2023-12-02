Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Franklin County, Massachusetts today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Smith Academy at Ralph C Mahar Regional High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 2
- Location: Orange, MA
- Conference: Hampshire - North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.