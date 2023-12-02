Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hampshire County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Hampshire County, Massachusetts, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hampshire County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Belchertown High School at Athol High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 2
- Location: Athol, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smith Academy at Ralph C Mahar Regional High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 2
- Location: Orange, MA
- Conference: Hampshire - North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Putnam High School at The MacDuffie School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Granby, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.