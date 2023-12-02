The Harvard Crimson (6-2) battle the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+.

Harvard vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Ivy League Games

Harvard Stats Insights

  • The Crimson's 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Ramblers have given up to their opponents (41.2%).
  • This season, Harvard has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.2% from the field.
  • The Crimson are the 196th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ramblers sit at 344th.
  • The Crimson average 7.5 more points per game (77.6) than the Ramblers give up to opponents (70.1).
  • Harvard is 6-1 when it scores more than 70.1 points.

Harvard Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Harvard scored 67.1 points per game at home last season, and 68.3 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Crimson gave up 0.6 fewer points per game at home (65.3) than away (65.9).
  • Beyond the arc, Harvard knocked down more treys on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (6.0) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (30.4%) than at home (30.6%).

Harvard Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 @ Colgate W 76-70 Cotterell Court
11/26/2023 Indiana L 89-76 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
11/29/2023 American W 80-75 Lavietes Pavilion
12/2/2023 @ Loyola Chicago - Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/8/2023 Army - Lavietes Pavilion
12/21/2023 Holy Cross - Lavietes Pavilion

