The Harvard Crimson (6-2) battle the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+.

Harvard vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Networks

Harvard Stats Insights

The Crimson's 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Ramblers have given up to their opponents (41.2%).

This season, Harvard has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.2% from the field.

The Crimson are the 196th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ramblers sit at 344th.

The Crimson average 7.5 more points per game (77.6) than the Ramblers give up to opponents (70.1).

Harvard is 6-1 when it scores more than 70.1 points.

Harvard Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Harvard scored 67.1 points per game at home last season, and 68.3 away.

In 2022-23, the Crimson gave up 0.6 fewer points per game at home (65.3) than away (65.9).

Beyond the arc, Harvard knocked down more treys on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (6.0) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (30.4%) than at home (30.6%).

Harvard Upcoming Schedule