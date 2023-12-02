How to Watch Harvard vs. Loyola Chicago on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Harvard Crimson (6-2) battle the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+.
Harvard vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Ivy League Games
Harvard Stats Insights
- The Crimson's 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Ramblers have given up to their opponents (41.2%).
- This season, Harvard has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.2% from the field.
- The Crimson are the 196th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ramblers sit at 344th.
- The Crimson average 7.5 more points per game (77.6) than the Ramblers give up to opponents (70.1).
- Harvard is 6-1 when it scores more than 70.1 points.
Harvard Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Harvard scored 67.1 points per game at home last season, and 68.3 away.
- In 2022-23, the Crimson gave up 0.6 fewer points per game at home (65.3) than away (65.9).
- Beyond the arc, Harvard knocked down more treys on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (6.0) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (30.4%) than at home (30.6%).
Harvard Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Colgate
|W 76-70
|Cotterell Court
|11/26/2023
|Indiana
|L 89-76
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|11/29/2023
|American
|W 80-75
|Lavietes Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/8/2023
|Army
|-
|Lavietes Pavilion
|12/21/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Lavietes Pavilion
