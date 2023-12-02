The Harvard Crimson (6-2) battle the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Loyola Chicago vs. Harvard matchup.

Harvard vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Harvard vs. Loyola Chicago Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Loyola Chicago Moneyline Harvard Moneyline BetMGM Loyola Chicago (-6.5) 140.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Loyola Chicago (-6.5) 140.5 -300 +235 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Harvard vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Trends

Harvard has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Crimson have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Loyola Chicago has won just one game against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Ramblers have hit the over twice.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.