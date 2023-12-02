Saturday's game at Joseph J. Gentile Center has the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-3) going head-to-head against the Harvard Crimson (6-2) at 4:00 PM (on December 2). Our computer prediction projects a 74-71 win for Loyola Chicago, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Harvard vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info & Odds

Harvard vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 74, Harvard 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Harvard vs. Loyola Chicago

Computer Predicted Spread: Loyola Chicago (-3.3)

Loyola Chicago (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.5

Loyola Chicago has compiled a 1-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Harvard is 4-3-0. The Ramblers have a 2-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Crimson have a record of 6-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Harvard Performance Insights

The Crimson's +57 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.6 points per game (126th in college basketball) while allowing 70.5 per contest (169th in college basketball).

The 32.9 rebounds per game Harvard accumulates rank 196th in college basketball, 1.6 fewer than the 34.5 its opponents grab.

Harvard hits 8.9 three-pointers per game (75th in college basketball) while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc (16th in college basketball). It is making 1.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.6 per game at 29.8%.

Harvard has committed 10.9 turnovers per game (105th in college basketball) while forcing 10.6 (290th in college basketball).

