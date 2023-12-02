Saturday's game features the Michigan Wolverines (6-1) and the Harvard Crimson (5-2) squaring off at Lavietes Pavilion (on December 2) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-65 victory for Michigan, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Crimson are coming off of an 80-67 victory against SMU in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Harvard vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Harvard vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 70, Harvard 65

Other Ivy League Predictions

Harvard Schedule Analysis

Against the SMU Mustangs on November 25, the Crimson captured their best win of the season, an 80-67 victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Crimson are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most losses.

Harvard has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Crimson are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.

Harvard 2023-24 Best Wins

80-67 over SMU (No. 102) on November 25

66-59 on the road over Boston College (No. 104) on November 9

69-64 over North Dakota State (No. 161) on November 24

78-57 on the road over UMass (No. 288) on November 16

85-41 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 293) on November 12

Harvard Leaders

Harmoni Turner: 22.3 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 38.0 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (10-for-41)

22.3 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 38.0 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (10-for-41) Elena Rodriguez: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 60.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 60.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Lola Mullaney: 13.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.7 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59)

13.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.7 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59) Katie Krupa: 9.7 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

9.7 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22) Abigail Wright: 8.3 PTS, 54.1 FG%

Harvard Performance Insights

The Crimson's +57 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.9 points per game (82nd in college basketball) while giving up 66.7 per outing (231st in college basketball).

