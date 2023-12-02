The Harvard Crimson (4-0) face the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET and be available via NBCS-CHI+.

Harvard vs. Loyola Chicago Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI+

Harvard Top Players (2022-23)

Chris Ledlum: 18.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

Evan Nelson: 8.4 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Samuel Silverstein: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Idan Tretout: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Justice Ajogbor: 6.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Loyola Chicago Top Players (2022-23)

Philip Alston: 14.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

Braden Norris: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Ben Schwieger: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tom Welch: 7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Marquise Kennedy: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Harvard vs. Loyola Chicago Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Loyola Chicago Rank Loyola Chicago AVG Harvard AVG Harvard Rank 289th 67.4 Points Scored 68.4 266th 251st 72.5 Points Allowed 66.4 69th 343rd 28 Rebounds 34.3 44th 328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 10 54th 210th 7.1 3pt Made 6.6 266th 117th 13.8 Assists 13.2 163rd 342nd 14.4 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

