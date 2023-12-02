Harvard vs. Loyola Chicago December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Harvard Crimson (4-0) face the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET and be available via NBCS-CHI+.
Harvard vs. Loyola Chicago Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI+
Harvard Top Players (2022-23)
- Chris Ledlum: 18.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Evan Nelson: 8.4 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Samuel Silverstein: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Idan Tretout: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justice Ajogbor: 6.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
Loyola Chicago Top Players (2022-23)
- Philip Alston: 14.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Braden Norris: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Ben Schwieger: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tom Welch: 7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Marquise Kennedy: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Harvard vs. Loyola Chicago Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Loyola Chicago Rank
|Loyola Chicago AVG
|Harvard AVG
|Harvard Rank
|289th
|67.4
|Points Scored
|68.4
|266th
|251st
|72.5
|Points Allowed
|66.4
|69th
|343rd
|28
|Rebounds
|34.3
|44th
|328th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10
|54th
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|6.6
|266th
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|13.2
|163rd
|342nd
|14.4
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
