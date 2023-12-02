The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-3) take the court against the Harvard Crimson (6-2) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+. The point total in the matchup is 140.5.

Harvard vs. Loyola Chicago Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI+

NBCS-CHI+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Loyola Chicago -4.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Crimson Betting Records & Stats

Harvard has played five games this season that finished with a combined score over 140.5 points.

Harvard's games this year have had a 148.1-point total on average, 7.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Harvard has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread.

Harvard has come away with three wins in the five contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Crimson have entered four games this season as the underdog by +155 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Harvard has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Harvard vs. Loyola Chicago Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Loyola Chicago 3 50% 69.9 147.5 70.1 140.6 144.2 Harvard 5 71.4% 77.6 147.5 70.5 140.6 141.6

Additional Harvard Insights & Trends

The Crimson's 77.6 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 70.1 the Ramblers give up to opponents.

Harvard has put together a 4-2 ATS record and a 6-1 overall record in games it scores more than 70.1 points.

Harvard vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Loyola Chicago 1-5-0 1-3 2-4-0 Harvard 4-3-0 2-2 6-1-0

Harvard vs. Loyola Chicago Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Loyola Chicago Harvard 6-8 Home Record 5-7 3-8 Away Record 8-6 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.1 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

