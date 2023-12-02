The Harvard Crimson (5-2) take the court against the Michigan Wolverines (6-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Harvard Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Ivy League Games

Harvard vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Wolverines put up an average of 75.0 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 66.7 the Crimson give up to opponents.

Michigan has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.

Harvard's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 75.0 points.

The Crimson average 22.9 more points per game (74.9) than the Wolverines allow (52.0).

Harvard is 5-2 when scoring more than 52.0 points.

Michigan is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 74.9 points.

The Crimson shoot 43.0% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Wolverines allow defensively.

The Wolverines make 43.7% of their shots from the field, 3.6% higher than the Crimson's defensive field-goal percentage.

Harvard Leaders

Harmoni Turner: 22.3 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 38.0 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (10-for-41)

22.3 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 38.0 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (10-for-41) Elena Rodriguez: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 60.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 60.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Lola Mullaney: 13.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.7 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59)

13.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.7 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59) Katie Krupa: 9.7 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

9.7 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22) Abigail Wright: 8.3 PTS, 54.1 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Harvard Schedule