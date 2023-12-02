The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-6) take on the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Holy Cross vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium in New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium in New Britain, Connecticut TV: NEC Front Row

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Holy Cross Stats Insights

The Crusaders have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 45.7% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.

Holy Cross has put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.7% from the field.

The Crusaders are the 336th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Devils sit at 212th.

The Crusaders' 64 points per game are only 3.3 fewer points than the 67.3 the Blue Devils allow.

When it scores more than 67.3 points, Holy Cross is 2-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Holy Cross Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Holy Cross put up more points at home (67.5 per game) than away (65.3) last season.

At home, the Crusaders allowed 70.3 points per game, three fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.3).

Beyond the arc, Holy Cross knocked down more treys on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (39.3%) than at home (34.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Holy Cross Upcoming Schedule