How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Cent. Conn. St. on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-6) take on the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.
Holy Cross vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium in New Britain, Connecticut
- TV: NEC Front Row
Holy Cross Stats Insights
- The Crusaders have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 45.7% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.
- Holy Cross has put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.7% from the field.
- The Crusaders are the 336th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Devils sit at 212th.
- The Crusaders' 64 points per game are only 3.3 fewer points than the 67.3 the Blue Devils allow.
- When it scores more than 67.3 points, Holy Cross is 2-3.
Holy Cross Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Holy Cross put up more points at home (67.5 per game) than away (65.3) last season.
- At home, the Crusaders allowed 70.3 points per game, three fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.3).
- Beyond the arc, Holy Cross knocked down more treys on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (39.3%) than at home (34.4%).
Holy Cross Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|IUPUI
|W 74-61
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/25/2023
|@ St. John's
|L 91-45
|Carnesecca Arena
|11/29/2023
|Maine
|L 72-57
|Hart Recreation Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Cent. Conn. St.
|-
|William H. Detrick Gymnasium
|12/8/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/18/2023
|Quinnipiac
|-
|Hart Recreation Center
