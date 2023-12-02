The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-6) take on the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

Holy Cross vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium in New Britain, Connecticut
  • TV: NEC Front Row

Holy Cross Stats Insights

  • The Crusaders have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 45.7% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.
  • Holy Cross has put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.7% from the field.
  • The Crusaders are the 336th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Devils sit at 212th.
  • The Crusaders' 64 points per game are only 3.3 fewer points than the 67.3 the Blue Devils allow.
  • When it scores more than 67.3 points, Holy Cross is 2-3.

Holy Cross Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Holy Cross put up more points at home (67.5 per game) than away (65.3) last season.
  • At home, the Crusaders allowed 70.3 points per game, three fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.3).
  • Beyond the arc, Holy Cross knocked down more treys on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (39.3%) than at home (34.4%).

Holy Cross Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 IUPUI W 74-61 Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/25/2023 @ St. John's L 91-45 Carnesecca Arena
11/29/2023 Maine L 72-57 Hart Recreation Center
12/2/2023 @ Cent. Conn. St. - William H. Detrick Gymnasium
12/8/2023 @ Boston College - Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/18/2023 Quinnipiac - Hart Recreation Center

