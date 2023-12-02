Saturday's contest features the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-4) and the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-6) clashing at William H. Detrick Gymnasium in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-65 win for heavily favored Cent. Conn. St. according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 2.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Holy Cross vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info & Odds

Holy Cross vs. Cent. Conn. St. Score Prediction

Prediction: Cent. Conn. St. 76, Holy Cross 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Holy Cross vs. Cent. Conn. St.

Computer Predicted Spread: Cent. Conn. St. (-10.9)

Cent. Conn. St. (-10.9) Computer Predicted Total: 141.2

Cent. Conn. St. has a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Holy Cross, who is 3-5-0 ATS. The Blue Devils have a 2-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Crusaders have a record of 3-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Holy Cross Performance Insights

The Crusaders put up 64 points per game (341st in college basketball) while giving up 77.5 per outing (311th in college basketball). They have a -108 scoring differential and have been outscored by 13.5 points per game.

Holy Cross is 333rd in the nation at 28.4 rebounds per game. That's 5.2 fewer than the 33.6 its opponents average.

Holy Cross makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (212th in college basketball), 1.5 fewer than its opponents.

Holy Cross has committed 12.1 turnovers per game (200th in college basketball), four more than the 8.1 it forces (359th in college basketball).

