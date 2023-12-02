The Holy Cross Crusaders (1-3) play the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. This matchup will start at 1:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Holy Cross vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Holy Cross Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Holy Cross Top Players (2022-23)

Gerrale Gates: 16.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Bo Montgomery: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Joseph Octave: 11.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Will Batchelder: 12.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Nolan Dorsey: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cent. Conn. St. Top Players (2022-23)

Andre Snoddy: 9.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Kellen Amos: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Nigel Scantlebury: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Davonte Sweatman: 6.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jay Rodgers: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Holy Cross vs. Cent. Conn. St. Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cent. Conn. St. Rank Cent. Conn. St. AVG Holy Cross AVG Holy Cross Rank 318th 66.0 Points Scored 66.8 306th 179th 70.2 Points Allowed 72.6 254th 238th 30.9 Rebounds 29.2 306th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 6.4 328th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 6.8 237th 186th 12.9 Assists 12.4 230th 113th 11.2 Turnovers 12.0 200th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.