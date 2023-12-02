The Holy Cross Crusaders (1-3) play the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. This matchup will start at 1:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

Holy Cross vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Information

Holy Cross Top Players (2022-23)

  • Gerrale Gates: 16.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Bo Montgomery: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Joseph Octave: 11.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Will Batchelder: 12.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nolan Dorsey: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cent. Conn. St. Top Players (2022-23)

  • Andre Snoddy: 9.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kellen Amos: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Nigel Scantlebury: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Davonte Sweatman: 6.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jay Rodgers: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Holy Cross vs. Cent. Conn. St. Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cent. Conn. St. Rank Cent. Conn. St. AVG Holy Cross AVG Holy Cross Rank
318th 66.0 Points Scored 66.8 306th
179th 70.2 Points Allowed 72.6 254th
238th 30.9 Rebounds 29.2 306th
178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 6.4 328th
237th 6.8 3pt Made 6.8 237th
186th 12.9 Assists 12.4 230th
113th 11.2 Turnovers 12.0 200th

