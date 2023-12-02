Holy Cross vs. Cent. Conn. St. December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Holy Cross Crusaders (1-3) play the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. This matchup will start at 1:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.
Holy Cross vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
Holy Cross Top Players (2022-23)
- Gerrale Gates: 16.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Bo Montgomery: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joseph Octave: 11.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Will Batchelder: 12.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nolan Dorsey: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Cent. Conn. St. Top Players (2022-23)
- Andre Snoddy: 9.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kellen Amos: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nigel Scantlebury: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Davonte Sweatman: 6.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jay Rodgers: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Holy Cross vs. Cent. Conn. St. Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Cent. Conn. St. Rank
|Cent. Conn. St. AVG
|Holy Cross AVG
|Holy Cross Rank
|318th
|66.0
|Points Scored
|66.8
|306th
|179th
|70.2
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|254th
|238th
|30.9
|Rebounds
|29.2
|306th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|6.4
|328th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|186th
|12.9
|Assists
|12.4
|230th
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|12.0
|200th
