The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-4) are favored by 6.5 points against the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NEC Front Row. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5 points.

Holy Cross vs. Cent. Conn. St. Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: NEC Front Row

Where: New Britain, Connecticut

New Britain, Connecticut Venue: William H. Detrick Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cent. Conn. St. -6.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Crusaders Betting Records & Stats

Holy Cross has played four games this season that have gone over 136.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Holy Cross' matchups this season is 141.5, five more points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Holy Cross has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread.

Holy Cross has won in one of the six contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Crusaders have a record of 1-2 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +240 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Holy Cross has a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Holy Cross vs. Cent. Conn. St. Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cent. Conn. St. 3 60% 73.5 137.5 67.3 144.8 139.3 Holy Cross 4 50% 64 137.5 77.5 144.8 143

Additional Holy Cross Insights & Trends

The Crusaders put up an average of 64 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 67.3 the Blue Devils allow.

When it scores more than 67.3 points, Holy Cross is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

Holy Cross vs. Cent. Conn. St. Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cent. Conn. St. 2-3-0 0-0 2-3-0 Holy Cross 3-5-0 2-2 3-5-0

Holy Cross vs. Cent. Conn. St. Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cent. Conn. St. Holy Cross 6-7 Home Record 6-9 4-14 Away Record 4-11 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

