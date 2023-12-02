Will Jakub Lauko Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 2?
Can we count on Jakub Lauko finding the back of the net when the Boston Bruins clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Jakub Lauko score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Lauko stats and insights
- Lauko is yet to score through 15 games this season.
- He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- Lauko has no points on the power play.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 69 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Lauko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|9:29
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|10:41
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|10:31
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|8:15
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|9:58
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|7:24
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:46
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|11:30
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|9:13
|Away
|W 3-0
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
