Will James van Riemsdyk Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 2?
Can we expect James van Riemsdyk scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins face off with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
van Riemsdyk stats and insights
- van Riemsdyk has scored in four of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored versus the Maple Leafs this season in one game (two shots).
- He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- van Riemsdyk's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 69 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
van Riemsdyk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|14:05
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|11:35
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|12:19
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|19:10
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|16:05
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|16:56
|Away
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.