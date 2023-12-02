Can we expect James van Riemsdyk scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins face off with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

van Riemsdyk has scored in four of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored versus the Maple Leafs this season in one game (two shots).

He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.

van Riemsdyk's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 69 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 14:05 Away L 7-4 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:35 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:19 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 19:10 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:41 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:56 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 16:05 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:56 Away W 3-2

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

