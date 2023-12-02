Will John Beecher Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 2?
Will John Beecher find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will John Beecher score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Beecher stats and insights
- Beecher has scored in four of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Beecher has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 19.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 69 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Beecher recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:48
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|10:50
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:23
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|8:33
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|11:08
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|12:14
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:50
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|8:22
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|10:41
|Home
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.