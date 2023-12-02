When the Boston Bruins square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Matt Grzelcyk find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Grzelcyk stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Grzelcyk scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

Grzelcyk has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 69 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

NESN and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

