The Merrimack Warriors (3-5) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Hammel Court. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Merrimack vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts
  • TV: NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other NEC Games

Merrimack Stats Insights

  • The Warriors are shooting 44.8% from the field, 6.4% higher than the 38.4% the River Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Merrimack has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.4% from the field.
  • The River Hawks are the rebounding team in the country, the Warriors rank 253rd.
  • The Warriors score an average of 70.6 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 62.7 the River Hawks give up to opponents.
  • Merrimack has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 62.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Merrimack Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Merrimack averaged 4.0 more points per game at home (64.9) than away (60.9).
  • The Warriors gave up 58.2 points per game at home last season, and 65.2 on the road.
  • Merrimack sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.8%) than on the road (30.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Merrimack Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 @ Samford L 79-71 Pete Hanna Center
11/25/2023 Alabama State L 66-60 Pete Hanna Center
11/29/2023 @ Georgetown L 69-67 Capital One Arena
12/2/2023 UMass-Lowell - Hammel Court
12/5/2023 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
12/9/2023 Felician - Hammel Court

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.