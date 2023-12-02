How to Watch Merrimack vs. UMass-Lowell on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Merrimack Warriors (3-5) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Hammel Court. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.
Merrimack vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other NEC Games
- Wagner vs Stony Brook (3:30 PM ET | December 2)
- LIU vs Florida International (6:00 PM ET | December 2)
Merrimack Stats Insights
- The Warriors are shooting 44.8% from the field, 6.4% higher than the 38.4% the River Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Merrimack has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.4% from the field.
- The River Hawks are the rebounding team in the country, the Warriors rank 253rd.
- The Warriors score an average of 70.6 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 62.7 the River Hawks give up to opponents.
- Merrimack has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 62.7 points.
Merrimack Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Merrimack averaged 4.0 more points per game at home (64.9) than away (60.9).
- The Warriors gave up 58.2 points per game at home last season, and 65.2 on the road.
- Merrimack sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.8%) than on the road (30.8%).
Merrimack Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Samford
|L 79-71
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/25/2023
|Alabama State
|L 66-60
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Georgetown
|L 69-67
|Capital One Arena
|12/2/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|-
|Hammel Court
|12/5/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|12/9/2023
|Felician
|-
|Hammel Court
