The Merrimack Warriors (3-5) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Hammel Court. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

Merrimack vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts TV: NESN

Merrimack Stats Insights

The Warriors are shooting 44.8% from the field, 6.4% higher than the 38.4% the River Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Merrimack has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.4% from the field.

The River Hawks are the rebounding team in the country, the Warriors rank 253rd.

The Warriors score an average of 70.6 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 62.7 the River Hawks give up to opponents.

Merrimack has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 62.7 points.

Merrimack Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Merrimack averaged 4.0 more points per game at home (64.9) than away (60.9).

The Warriors gave up 58.2 points per game at home last season, and 65.2 on the road.

Merrimack sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.8%) than on the road (30.8%).

