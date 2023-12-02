Merrimack vs. UMass-Lowell: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Merrimack Warriors (3-5) will look to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Hammel Court. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UMass-Lowell vs. Merrimack matchup.
Merrimack vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NEC Front Row
Merrimack vs. UMass-Lowell Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UMass-Lowell Moneyline
|Merrimack Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UMass-Lowell (-5.5)
|136.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|UMass-Lowell (-4.5)
|136.5
|-235
|+186
Merrimack vs. UMass-Lowell Betting Trends
- Merrimack has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year, the Warriors have an ATS record of 5-0.
- UMass-Lowell is 3-1-0 ATS this season.
- Games featuring the River Hawks have hit the over just once this season.
