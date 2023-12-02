The Merrimack Warriors (3-5) will look to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Hammel Court. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UMass-Lowell vs. Merrimack matchup.

Merrimack vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts
  • How to Watch on TV: NEC Front Row

Merrimack vs. UMass-Lowell Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total UMass-Lowell Moneyline Merrimack Moneyline
BetMGM UMass-Lowell (-5.5) 136.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel UMass-Lowell (-4.5) 136.5 -235 +186 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Merrimack vs. UMass-Lowell Betting Trends

  • Merrimack has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
  • When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year, the Warriors have an ATS record of 5-0.
  • UMass-Lowell is 3-1-0 ATS this season.
  • Games featuring the River Hawks have hit the over just once this season.

