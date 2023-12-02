Saturday's contest that pits the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-1) against the Merrimack Warriors (3-5) at Hammel Court has a projected final score of 71-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UMass-Lowell, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on December 2.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Merrimack vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: North Andover, Massachusetts

North Andover, Massachusetts Venue: Hammel Court

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Merrimack vs. UMass-Lowell Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass-Lowell 71, Merrimack 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Merrimack vs. UMass-Lowell

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass-Lowell (-3.3)

UMass-Lowell (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 138.9

Merrimack's record against the spread this season is 6-1-0, while UMass-Lowell's is 3-1-0. A total of three out of the Warriors' games this season have hit the over, and one of the River Hawks' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Merrimack Performance Insights

The Warriors have a -2 scoring differential, putting up 70.6 points per game (261st in college basketball) and giving up 70.9 (172nd in college basketball).

Merrimack loses the rebound battle by 2.5 boards on average. it records 31.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 254th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34 per contest.

Merrimack hits 5.8 three-pointers per game (302nd in college basketball), 1.7 fewer than its opponents (7.5). It is shooting 26% from deep (347th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.4%.

The Warriors score 88.4 points per 100 possessions (282nd in college basketball), while giving up 88.7 points per 100 possessions (167th in college basketball).

Merrimack has committed 13.5 turnovers per game (288th in college basketball action), 1.1 fewer than the 14.6 it forces on average (61st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.