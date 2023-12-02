Merrimack vs. UMass-Lowell December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-1) face the Merrimack Warriors (2-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Hammel Court. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via NEC Front Row.
Merrimack vs. UMass-Lowell Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
Merrimack Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Minor: 17.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Ziggy Reid: 14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Javon Bennett: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Derkack: 7.4 PTS, 4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Devon Savage: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
UMass-Lowell Top Players (2022-23)
- Everette Hammond: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Abdoul Karim Coulibaly: 11.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Max Brooks: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Ayinde Hikim: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Allin Blunt: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Merrimack vs. UMass-Lowell Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Merrimack Rank
|Merrimack AVG
|UMass-Lowell AVG
|UMass-Lowell Rank
|351st
|62.6
|Points Scored
|78
|36th
|16th
|62.3
|Points Allowed
|66
|61st
|362nd
|26.2
|Rebounds
|35.7
|18th
|349th
|5.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|25th
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|304th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|13.4
|316th
