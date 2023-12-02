The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-1) face the Merrimack Warriors (2-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Hammel Court. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via NEC Front Row.

Merrimack vs. UMass-Lowell Game Information

Merrimack Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jordan Minor: 17.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK
  • Ziggy Reid: 14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Javon Bennett: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jordan Derkack: 7.4 PTS, 4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Devon Savage: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

UMass-Lowell Top Players (2022-23)

  • Everette Hammond: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Abdoul Karim Coulibaly: 11.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Max Brooks: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Ayinde Hikim: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Allin Blunt: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Merrimack vs. UMass-Lowell Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Merrimack Rank Merrimack AVG UMass-Lowell AVG UMass-Lowell Rank
351st 62.6 Points Scored 78 36th
16th 62.3 Points Allowed 66 61st
362nd 26.2 Rebounds 35.7 18th
349th 5.7 Off. Rebounds 10.7 25th
182nd 7.4 3pt Made 6.9 229th
211th 12.6 Assists 14.5 75th
304th 13.2 Turnovers 13.4 316th

