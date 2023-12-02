The Merrimack Warriors (3-5) are underdogs (+5.5) as they try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Hammel Court. The contest airs on NEC Front Row. The matchup's over/under is set at 136.5.

Merrimack vs. UMass-Lowell Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: North Andover, Massachusetts

North Andover, Massachusetts Venue: Hammel Court

Favorite Spread Over/Under UMass-Lowell -5.5 136.5

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Merrimack has combined with its opponent to score more than 136.5 points only twice this season.

Merrimack's average game total this season has been 141.5, five more points than this matchup's over/under.

Merrimack has gone 6-1-0 ATS this season.

Merrimack has been an underdog in four games this season and has come away with the win one time (25%) in those contests.

This season, the Warriors have won one of their five games when they're the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.

Merrimack has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Merrimack vs. UMass-Lowell Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UMass-Lowell 3 75% 78.2 148.8 62.7 133.6 147.5 Merrimack 2 28.6% 70.6 148.8 70.9 133.6 134.6

Additional Merrimack Insights & Trends

The Warriors' 70.6 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 62.7 the River Hawks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.7 points, Merrimack is 4-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

Merrimack vs. UMass-Lowell Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UMass-Lowell 3-1-0 0-1 1-3-0 Merrimack 6-1-0 5-0 3-4-0

Merrimack vs. UMass-Lowell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UMass-Lowell Merrimack 17-0 Home Record 10-6 9-8 Away Record 8-8 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 83.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 64.9 73 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.9 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

