Will Morgan Geekie Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 2?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming game against the Toronto Maple Leafs is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Morgan Geekie score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Geekie stats and insights
- Geekie has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Geekie has no points on the power play.
- He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 69 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Geekie recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|12:57
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:15
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:45
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:01
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network
