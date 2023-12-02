Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Norfolk County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Norfolk County, Massachusetts? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Bellingham High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on December 2
- Location: Bellingham, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bourne High School at Bellingham High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on December 2
- Location: Bellingham, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dedham High School at Apponequet Regional High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Lakeville, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
