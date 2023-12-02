The Northeastern Huskies (3-5) battle the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Northeastern vs. Old Dominion Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: NESN
Northeastern Stats Insights

  • The Huskies are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Monarchs allow to opponents.
  • Northeastern is 3-4 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 298th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Monarchs rank 109th.
  • The Huskies score 73.8 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 70.2 the Monarchs allow.
  • When Northeastern totals more than 70.2 points, it is 2-3.

Northeastern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Northeastern scored 65.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 64.8 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Huskies allowed 9.8 fewer points per game (66.8) than on the road (76.6).
  • In home games, Northeastern drained 7.3 three-pointers per game, which was the same number it averaged in away games. It sported a lower three-point percentage at home (33.5%) compared to in away games (34.7%).

Northeastern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Georgia Southern W 93-76 Minges Coliseum
11/25/2023 @ Princeton L 80-66 Jadwin Gymnasium
11/29/2023 @ Seton Hall L 88-75 Prudential Center
12/2/2023 Old Dominion - Matthews Arena
12/6/2023 Vermont - Matthews Arena
12/16/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena

