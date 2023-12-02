The Northeastern Huskies (3-5) battle the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Northeastern vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northeastern Stats Insights

The Huskies are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Monarchs allow to opponents.

Northeastern is 3-4 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Huskies are the 298th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Monarchs rank 109th.

The Huskies score 73.8 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 70.2 the Monarchs allow.

When Northeastern totals more than 70.2 points, it is 2-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northeastern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northeastern scored 65.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 64.8 points per contest.

In home games, the Huskies allowed 9.8 fewer points per game (66.8) than on the road (76.6).

In home games, Northeastern drained 7.3 three-pointers per game, which was the same number it averaged in away games. It sported a lower three-point percentage at home (33.5%) compared to in away games (34.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northeastern Upcoming Schedule