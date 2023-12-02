How to Watch Northeastern vs. Old Dominion on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Northeastern Huskies (3-5) battle the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Northeastern vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Northeastern Stats Insights
- The Huskies are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Monarchs allow to opponents.
- Northeastern is 3-4 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 298th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Monarchs rank 109th.
- The Huskies score 73.8 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 70.2 the Monarchs allow.
- When Northeastern totals more than 70.2 points, it is 2-3.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northeastern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Northeastern scored 65.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 64.8 points per contest.
- In home games, the Huskies allowed 9.8 fewer points per game (66.8) than on the road (76.6).
- In home games, Northeastern drained 7.3 three-pointers per game, which was the same number it averaged in away games. It sported a lower three-point percentage at home (33.5%) compared to in away games (34.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northeastern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 93-76
|Minges Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|@ Princeton
|L 80-66
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|L 88-75
|Prudential Center
|12/2/2023
|Old Dominion
|-
|Matthews Arena
|12/6/2023
|Vermont
|-
|Matthews Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.