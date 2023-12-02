Northeastern vs. Old Dominion: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northeastern Huskies (3-5) take on the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on FloHoops.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Northeastern vs. Old Dominion matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Northeastern vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Northeastern vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northeastern Moneyline
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northeastern (-1.5)
|140.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Northeastern (-1.5)
|141.5
|-140
|+114
Northeastern vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends
- Northeastern has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, four out of the Huskies' five games have hit the over.
- Old Dominion has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.
- This year, games featuring the Monarchs have hit the over twice.
