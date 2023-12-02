The Northeastern Huskies (3-5) take on the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on FloHoops.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Northeastern vs. Old Dominion matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northeastern vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northeastern vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northeastern Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline BetMGM Northeastern (-1.5) 140.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northeastern (-1.5) 141.5 -140 +114 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northeastern vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends

Northeastern has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Huskies' five games have hit the over.

Old Dominion has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

This year, games featuring the Monarchs have hit the over twice.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.