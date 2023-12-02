Saturday's game that pits the Northeastern Huskies (3-5) against the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) at Matthews Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-72 in favor of Northeastern. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Northeastern vs. Old Dominion Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Matthews Arena

Northeastern vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: Northeastern 73, Old Dominion 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Northeastern vs. Old Dominion

Computer Predicted Spread: Northeastern (-0.8)

Northeastern (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 145.6

Northeastern has a 2-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Old Dominion, who is 2-2-0 ATS. The Huskies have gone over the point total in four games, while Monarchs games have gone over two times.

Northeastern Performance Insights

The Huskies' -26 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.8 points per game (210th in college basketball) while allowing 77.0 per contest (301st in college basketball).

Northeastern wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.3 boards. It is pulling down 30.3 rebounds per game (298th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.0 per contest.

Northeastern knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (238th in college basketball) while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc (156th in college basketball). It is making 1.7 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 8.5 per game while shooting 36.0%.

The Huskies score 97.7 points per 100 possessions (118th in college basketball), while giving up 102.1 points per 100 possessions (342nd in college basketball).

Northeastern has committed 2.8 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.8 (238th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.0 (313th in college basketball).

